Carret Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,158 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $72.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,585,398. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $151.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day moving average of $57.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.34.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.