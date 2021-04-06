Carret Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 9,581.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 465.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 34,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,004. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.19 and its 200-day moving average is $185.12. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $209.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.07.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

