Carret Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,692 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX stock traded up $7.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $547.98. 87,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,752,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $361.71 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $527.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $516.12. The company has a market cap of $242.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $585.35.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

