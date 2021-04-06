Carret Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 267.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,389 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 294,601 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,696,000 after acquiring an additional 30,038 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,503 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $362.25. The stock had a trading volume of 34,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $289.57 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $338.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.20.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.17.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,433,062. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

