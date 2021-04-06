Carret Asset Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.68. 238,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,811,503. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $142.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.83.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several analysts have commented on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.24.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

