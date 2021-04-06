Carret Asset Management LLC Has $11.84 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock traded down $12.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,206.62. The stock had a trading volume of 42,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,944. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,061.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,804.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,125.00 and a 1-year high of $2,228.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,108.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

