Carret Asset Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,867 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.27. The company had a trading volume of 437,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,366,445. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.83 and a 200-day moving average of $44.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $242.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

