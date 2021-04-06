Carret Asset Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,776 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 111,801 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNH. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,619 shares of company stock worth $3,292,774. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $6.78 on Tuesday, hitting $363.40. The stock had a trading volume of 38,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,366. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $235.12 and a twelve month high of $380.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $349.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.74. The company has a market capitalization of $343.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

