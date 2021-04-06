Carret Asset Management LLC Has $2.47 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,571,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,156,003,000 after purchasing an additional 192,079 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,562,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,961,000 after purchasing an additional 121,046 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in D.R. Horton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,942,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,648,000 after purchasing an additional 142,526 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,480,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 23.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,414,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,609,000 after purchasing an additional 463,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $92.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.60.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DHI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.95.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

