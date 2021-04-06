Carret Asset Management LLC Has $4.57 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,479,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,262,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,740 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 370.9% in the fourth quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,322,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,027,000 after acquiring an additional 970,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 195.5% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 800,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,201,000 after acquiring an additional 529,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.00. 13,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,030,792. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,820.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day moving average of $76.12.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

