Carret Asset Management LLC Has $6.10 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $638,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $18,599,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,351.6% during the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.33. 665,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,584,410. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.09. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $109.02 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.