Carret Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.41. 63,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328,817. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.75 and its 200-day moving average is $118.05. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.96 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

