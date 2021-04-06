Carret Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,058 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.0% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.95. 126,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,464,884. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.88 and its 200-day moving average is $88.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

