Carret Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,250 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.41.

NYSE ITW traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.53. 3,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,159. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $145.95 and a one year high of $228.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.44. The stock has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

