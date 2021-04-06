Carret Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,392 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,419,371,000 after buying an additional 448,585 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after buying an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,245,613,000 after buying an additional 450,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,532,901,000 after buying an additional 35,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE BABA traded up $2.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,205,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $616.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.69. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $189.53 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $18.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. CICC Research started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 target price (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.