Carret Asset Management LLC Purchases 551 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,196,000 after buying an additional 126,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,834,000 after buying an additional 326,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $408.24. 189,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,385,217. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $257.54 and a 12-month high of $408.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $392.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

