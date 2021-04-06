Carret Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,610 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,536,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,136,000 after acquiring an additional 413,863 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,399,000 after acquiring an additional 106,677 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MET stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,991,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.57. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $62.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.46.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

