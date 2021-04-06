Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 18,393 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,393 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,344,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,713,000 after purchasing an additional 50,286 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

HRL stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,168. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.02. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

In other news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $302,787.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,777 shares in the company, valued at $568,004.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,678 shares of company stock worth $5,967,454. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HRL. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

