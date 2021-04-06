Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 2,465 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

In related news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,542,066.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,304.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 66,683 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $2,677,322.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,460,954.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 303,496 shares of company stock worth $11,806,697 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,920. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 227.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.