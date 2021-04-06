Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 5,277 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $673,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,656 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,994 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,292 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.58.

USB stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $56.31. 59,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,075,387. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $84.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.56.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

