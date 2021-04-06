Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,235 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Cars.com worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Cars.com by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cars.com alerts:

In other news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $153,815.06. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CARS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark raised Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cars.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Shares of CARS stock opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $904.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34. Cars.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.57 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.