Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Sells $41,961.60 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total transaction of $41,961.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,375,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Carvana stock traded up $10.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $277.60. 1,217,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,382. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $53.21 and a 1 year high of $323.39. The company has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.68 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $275.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVNA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,607,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,882,000 after purchasing an additional 297,458 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Carvana by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,806,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,807,000 after buying an additional 114,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carvana by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,287,000 after buying an additional 1,055,257 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,071,000 after buying an additional 1,268,656 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $586,457,000. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

