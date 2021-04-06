Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) SVP Sells $416,660.00 in Stock

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $416,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,066,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,666,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lucy Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of Casa Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $416,660.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Lucy Xie sold 83,332 shares of Casa Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $944,151.56.

CASA traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.44. The stock had a trading volume of 389,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.05 million, a P/E ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.74. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $13.15.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.21 million. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casa Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after purchasing an additional 862,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,446,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 283,111 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 142,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 79,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

