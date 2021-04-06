Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)’s share price dropped 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.47. Approximately 7,902 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 727,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

CASA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $800.62 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $120.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.21 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 83,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $944,151.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,138,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,223,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casa Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

