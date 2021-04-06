Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 67.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,191 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $219.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.63. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $122.88 and a one year high of $221.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.10.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.