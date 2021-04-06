CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.60 Million

Brokerages expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to report $4.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.10 million and the lowest is $4.10 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $24.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.09 million to $32.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $27.05 million, with estimates ranging from $21.86 million to $30.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.96% and a negative net margin of 402.87%.

In related news, CEO Wei-Wu He acquired 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,683,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,602,187.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 24.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,511,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 36,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,017,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 62,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 137,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 196,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 57,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

CASI stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $300.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.41.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

