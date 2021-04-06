Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.05.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $233.71 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $237.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.04 and a 200-day moving average of $185.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $127.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

