Catex Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14,335.00 (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. Catex Token has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and $14,335.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catex Token token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00056323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.72 or 0.00679253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00075161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00030210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Catex Token Profile

Catex Token (CATT) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 tokens and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 tokens. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Buying and Selling Catex Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

