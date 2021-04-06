Ccore (CCO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $58.00

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 52.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Ccore has a total market cap of $4,508.63 and $58.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ccore has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar. One Ccore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00059289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $384.15 or 0.00661077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00078970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00031289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ccore is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

