CCUniverse (UVU) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,415.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One CCUniverse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $58,708.28 and approximately $1,415.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded up 40.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005783 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00014482 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001842 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

UVU is a token. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

