CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.87 Million

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $8.87 million and approximately $235,483.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 41.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00059931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.26 or 0.00659486 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00078720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00031472 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 666,544,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

