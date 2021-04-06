CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Shares Gap Up to $17.13

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.13, but opened at $17.82. CEL-SCI shares last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 1,209 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.52 million, a P/E ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEL-SCI had a negative return on equity of 170.96% and a negative net margin of 5,406.61%. Equities analysts expect that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in CEL-SCI by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

