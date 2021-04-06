Celanese (NYSE:CE) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Celanese (NYSE:CE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CE. Barclays lifted their price objective on Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.74.

NYSE CE opened at $153.72 on Tuesday. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $155.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.27 and a 200-day moving average of $129.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $103,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,832.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

