Celer Network Trading Down 26.6% Over Last 7 Days (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0691 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $379.49 million and approximately $76.74 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00059180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.56 or 0.00659932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00078892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00031339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

CELR is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,494,609,697 coins. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

