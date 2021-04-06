Celestica (TSE:CLS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.69

Shares of Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.69 and traded as high as C$11.14. Celestica shares last traded at C$11.10, with a volume of 196,632 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.12.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 1.2600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

