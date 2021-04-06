Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Down 5%

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) shares traded down 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.22 and last traded at $21.29. 9,662 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 748,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $842.61 million, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.86.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.18). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,069.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. HC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

