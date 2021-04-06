Celo (CELO) One Day Volume Hits $18.17 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for about $4.59 or 0.00007920 BTC on exchanges. Celo has a market cap of $940.51 million and approximately $18.17 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Celo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00073460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.09 or 0.00272586 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00117441 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.06 or 0.00762231 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,388.79 or 0.98952805 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011629 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,757,368 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.