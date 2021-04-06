Celo Dollar Market Cap Hits $43.48 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $43.48 million and $1.42 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00057725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00019858 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $391.68 or 0.00671107 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00075615 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00030535 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

CUSD is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 43,371,264 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

