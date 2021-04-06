Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $51.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 741.68 and a beta of 2.17. Celsius has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $70.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.77.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.63 million. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Celsius by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,335,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,515,000 after buying an additional 195,627 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Celsius by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,059,000 after buying an additional 137,090 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in Celsius by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,359,000 after buying an additional 130,906 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Celsius by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,202,000 after buying an additional 34,133 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Celsius by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,183,000 after buying an additional 33,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

