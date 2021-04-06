CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150,531 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CX. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 338.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 712,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 549,858 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,584,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 142.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,129,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539,626 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,508,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,308,000 after purchasing an additional 40,928 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CX stock opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.41. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CX. BNP Paribas lowered shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.87.

About CEMEX

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CEMEX (NYSE:CX)

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.