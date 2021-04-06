CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150,531 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CX. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 338.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 712,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 549,858 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,584,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 142.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,129,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539,626 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,508,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,308,000 after purchasing an additional 40,928 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CX stock opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.41. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CX. BNP Paribas lowered shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.87.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

