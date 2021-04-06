Centaur (CNTR) Achieves Market Cap of $16.57 Million

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, Centaur has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Centaur coin can now be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centaur has a market cap of $16.57 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00074127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.37 or 0.00288046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00104653 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $436.81 or 0.00747299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00030434 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,381.42 or 0.99880336 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,083,333 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

