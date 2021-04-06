Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Up 5.6%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shot up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. 27,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,061,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDEV. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.60.

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 6.82.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 13,773 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Triad Investment Management increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 77,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

