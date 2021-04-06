Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Up 5.6%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shot up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. 27,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,061,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDEV. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.60.
The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 6.82.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 13,773 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Triad Investment Management increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 77,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.72% of the company’s stock.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
