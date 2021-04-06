Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.56.

Several research firms recently commented on CG. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective (up from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC cut shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$21.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of CG stock opened at C$11.36 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.28 and a 52-week high of C$19.59. The stock has a market cap of C$3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 5.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.41.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$504.15 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 2.6900002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

In other news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at C$546,021.60. Insiders sold a total of 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449 over the last quarter.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

