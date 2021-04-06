Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Cut to C$16.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price reduced by analysts at Raymond James from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price (up previously from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$21.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.06.

Shares of TSE:CG traded up C$0.27 on Tuesday, hitting C$11.63. The stock had a trading volume of 286,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,493. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.28 and a twelve month high of C$19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 5.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$504.15 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 2.6900002 EPS for the current year.

In other Centerra Gold news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$546,021.60. Insiders have sold a total of 76,575 shares of company stock valued at $954,449 over the last three months.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

