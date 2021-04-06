Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will report $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $1.18. Central Garden & Pet posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CENT shares. Truist Securities upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 4.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth $210,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 48.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 358.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 40,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 17.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 15,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.18. The stock had a trading volume of 123,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,357. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $62.91.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

