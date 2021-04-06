Centrality (CENNZ) Price Down 5.3% This Week

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Centrality coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0999 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges. Centrality has a market capitalization of $119.93 million and approximately $8.90 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Centrality has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Centrality alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00059481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00021813 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $378.83 or 0.00656290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00079001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00031102 BTC.

Centrality Coin Profile

CENNZ is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Buying and Selling Centrality

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.