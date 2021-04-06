Centric Cash 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.54 Million (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last week, Centric Cash has traded up 127.9% against the US dollar. One Centric Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Centric Cash has a market cap of $10.44 million and $4.54 million worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 64.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00038264 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Centric Cash

CNS is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,529,176,532 coins. Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

