Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale raised Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of CPYYY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.11. 30,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,970. Centrica has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $3.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

