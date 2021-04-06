Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stake Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Ceridian HCM worth $41,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,889,000 after buying an additional 1,253,768 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,531,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,425,000 after acquiring an additional 471,651 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,450 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,898,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,874,000 after purchasing an additional 28,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,229,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,039,000 after purchasing an additional 58,017 shares during the period.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $512,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,968,764.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDAY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.24.

Shares of CDAY opened at $87.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.52 and its 200-day moving average is $93.24. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.16 and a 12-month high of $111.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,087.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

