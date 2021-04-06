CertiK Market Capitalization Reaches $143.03 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded 36.5% higher against the dollar. CertiK has a total market cap of $143.03 million and $31.36 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK token can currently be bought for approximately $3.88 or 0.00006650 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00073733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.23 or 0.00284688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.68 or 0.00103914 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.44 or 0.00745750 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00030383 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011586 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s total supply is 101,751,117 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,838,574 tokens. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

CertiK Token Trading

